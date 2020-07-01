Omaxe Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd, Vodafone Idea Ltd and Adani Green Energy Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 July 2020.

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd, Vodafone Idea Ltd and Adani Green Energy Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 July 2020.

Omaxe Ltd lost 9.99% to Rs 127.1 at 14:53 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 3766 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.67 lakh shares in the past one month.

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd crashed 6.38% to Rs 203.9. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.28 lakh shares in the past one month.

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd tumbled 5.23% to Rs 153.15. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 20.75 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11.6 lakh shares in the past one month.

Vodafone Idea Ltd pared 5.18% to Rs 10.07. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 773.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1426.96 lakh shares in the past one month.

Adani Green Energy Ltd fell 4.99% to Rs 340.8. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 11268 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.36 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)