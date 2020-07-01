Gallantt Ispat Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Ausom Enterprise Ltd, XPRO India Ltd, Damodar Industries Ltd and Pennar Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 July 2020.

Gallantt Ispat Ltd crashed 12.06% to Rs 30.25 at 14:38 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 26521 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9079 shares in the past one month.

Ausom Enterprise Ltd tumbled 9.94% to Rs 30.35. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 10279 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3729 shares in the past one month.

XPRO India Ltd lost 9.35% to Rs 27.15. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2453 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5715 shares in the past one month.

Damodar Industries Ltd shed 8.30% to Rs 24.3. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 256 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4832 shares in the past one month.

Pennar Industries Ltd fell 7.26% to Rs 17.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 45266 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38878 shares in the past one month.

