Capital Goods stocks edge lower

Capital Goods stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index decreasing 172.31 points or 1.34% at 12686.5 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 4.99%), Larsen & Toubro Ltd (down 2.27%),Schaeffler India Ltd (down 1.91%),ABB India Ltd (down 1.44%),Thermax Ltd (down 1.21%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Havells India Ltd (down 0.89%), Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (down 0.42%), Siemens Ltd (down 0.34%), V-Guard Industries Ltd (down 0.29%), and Honeywell Automation India Ltd (down 0.29%).

On the other hand, Bharat Forge Ltd (up 4.61%), Finolex Cables Ltd (up 3.4%), and Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (up 1.99%) turned up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 428.38 or 1.23% at 35344.18.

The Nifty 50 index was up 106.8 points or 1.04% at 10408.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 37.7 points or 0.3% at 12418.45.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 4.18 points or 0.1% at 4306.08.

On BSE,1398 shares were trading in green, 1254 were trading in red and 114 were unchanged.

