SML ISUZU temporarily suspends manufacturing operations

-
ALSO READ
Board of SML ISUZU approves change in directorate
SML ISUZU reports standalone net loss of Rs 26.39 crore in the December 2020 quarter
SML ISUZU reports standalone net loss of Rs 20.12 crore in the March 2021 quarter
SML Isuzu in demand after strong sales in March
Sensex rallies 749 pts on value buying
-
Up to 11 June 2021SML ISUZU announced that due to ongoing pandemic situation and lockdowns enforced in most of the States, the Company is still facing supply issues from some of its vendors/suppliers. Further, demand for commercial vehicles has been adversely impacted especially for the school buses due to non-opening of schools / educational institutions.
In view of the above situation, the Company has decided to temporarily suspend production at its Manufacturing Plant, located at Village Asron, Distt. Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar (Punjab), up to 11 June 2021.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU