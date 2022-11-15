Smruthi Organics standalone net profit rises 2.50% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 41.64% to Rs 43.27 crore

Net profit of Smruthi Organics rose 2.50% to Rs 2.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 41.64% to Rs 43.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 30.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.43.2730.559.3415.483.844.652.783.602.872.80

