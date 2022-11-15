JUST IN
Atlanta Infrastructure & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Smruthi Organics standalone net profit rises 2.50% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 41.64% to Rs 43.27 crore

Net profit of Smruthi Organics rose 2.50% to Rs 2.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 41.64% to Rs 43.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 30.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales43.2730.55 42 OPM %9.3415.48 -PBDT3.844.65 -17 PBT2.783.60 -23 NP2.872.80 3

