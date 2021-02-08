SMS Lifesciences receives DSIR recognition for its in-house R&D unit

SMS Lifesciences India announced that the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR) of Government of India, Ministry of Science and Technology, New Delhi has accorded prestigious recognition to in-house Research and Development (R&D) Unit(s) of the Company located at Plot no. C-23.

Industrial Estate, Sanathnagar, Hyderabad, Telangana.

The aforesaid recognition will entitle R&D Unit of the Company to avail Customs / Central Excise duty exemption on the purchase / import of equipment. instruments, spares thereof, consumables etc. used for R&D activities. The said registration is valid upto 31 March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)