JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Finolex Industries consolidated net profit declines 37.05% in the March 2020 quarter

Asian Paints standalone net profit declines 5.44% in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

SNL Bearings standalone net profit declines 53.37% in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 11.46% to Rs 8.50 crore

Net profit of SNL Bearings declined 53.37% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.46% to Rs 8.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 49.02% to Rs 4.15 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.99% to Rs 34.14 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 40.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales8.509.60 -11 34.1440.64 -16 OPM %16.4726.98 -17.1427.49 - PBDT1.612.97 -46 6.5512.32 -47 PBT1.362.64 -48 5.5411.40 -51 NP0.901.93 -53 4.158.14 -49

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 23 2020. 18:51 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU