SNL Bearings standalone net profit declines 53.37% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 11.46% to Rs 8.50 crore

Net profit of SNL Bearings declined 53.37% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.46% to Rs 8.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 49.02% to Rs 4.15 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.99% to Rs 34.14 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 40.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

8.509.6034.1440.6416.4726.9817.1427.491.612.976.5512.321.362.645.5411.400.901.934.158.14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)