Berger Paints India consolidated net profit declines 6.37% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 7.96% to Rs 1354.84 croreNet profit of Berger Paints India declined 6.37% to Rs 103.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 110.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.96% to Rs 1354.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1472.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 33.08% to Rs 657.81 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 494.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 5.01% to Rs 6365.82 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6061.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1354.841472.09 -8 6365.826061.86 5 OPM %15.2015.30 -16.5415.42 - PBDT208.53228.01 -9 1074.17947.43 13 PBT159.21181.92 -12 883.15765.16 15 NP103.72110.78 -6 657.81494.30 33
