Berger Paints India consolidated net profit declines 6.37% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 7.96% to Rs 1354.84 crore

Net profit of Berger Paints India declined 6.37% to Rs 103.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 110.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.96% to Rs 1354.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1472.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 33.08% to Rs 657.81 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 494.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 5.01% to Rs 6365.82 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6061.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

1354.841472.096365.826061.8615.2015.3016.5415.42208.53228.011074.17947.43159.21181.92883.15765.16103.72110.78657.81494.30

