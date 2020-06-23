Finolex Industries consolidated net profit declines 37.05% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 20.55% to Rs 766.11 crore

Net profit of Finolex Industries declined 37.05% to Rs 58.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 93.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 20.55% to Rs 766.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 964.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 9.42% to Rs 332.65 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 367.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.41% to Rs 2985.98 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3091.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

766.11964.242985.983091.3213.5815.1915.0119.55107.61160.40491.63646.4588.73142.73417.82576.3758.6693.19332.65367.25

