Snowman begins operations of new temperature controlled warehouse in Siliguri

Snowman Logistics has completed the construction of a temperature controlled warehouse at Siliguri and the facility has become operational from the 6 September 2021.
The total capacity of the facility is 4032 Pallets. It is a multi-temperature facility designed to store products ranging from ambient temperature to -25 Deg Centigrade with 8 chambers, 5 loading bays with related infrastructure that includes G+5 racking system, modern handling equipment, etc., and ample refrigerated truck parking space. The facility will mainly cater to the storage, handling and transportation of seafood, ready-to-eat food, ice cream, dairy products, quick service restaurants, confectionery & bakery products, fruits & vegetables, pharma, and other products.
A similar facility is under construction at Coimbatore and is expected to be ready and operational by end of October 2021.
Snowman also has built an e-commerce backend (fulfilment centre) for food and grocery in Mumbai. The facility is already operational.
It is a 54,000 sqft warehouse with freezer, chiller, ambient storage with various value add facilities viz. sorting, grading, packing, labelling, etc. Another e-commerce facility is under construction at Pune and is expected to be ready and operational by mid of September.
Snowman has also expanded in their existing locations: Mumbai (1944 pallets), Krishnapatnam (560 pallets). Expansions in Palwal are under construction adding 720 pallets.
With the addition of the above, Snowman will have a total of ~1,20,000 pallet positions of shared warehouses and 1,10,000 sq. ft. of e-commerce fulfilment centres by October 21. With these expansions, Snowman would have operations in 17 cities and 38 warehouses.
