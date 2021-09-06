VST Tillers Tractors enters into distribution agreement with ETGL

For Southern African market

VST Tillers Tractors has entered into an agreement with ETG (Export Trading Group), for distribution of its Tractors, Power Tillers, Power Reapers and Diesel Engines in the Southern African markets including South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Swaziland, and Zambia.

ETGL, a global conglomerate with expertise across various industries, operates an established Automotive and Farm Equipment Distribution business in Southern African region.

The objective behind the distribution model of VST Tillers Tractors in ETGL's portfolio is to expand its offering in the industry. The launch introduces the complete range of VST's Tractors and Power Tillers into the Southern African market. The range extends from 18 HP (13.3 KW) 4WD to 50 HP (37.28 KW) Tractors and Small Farm Mechanization implements like, Power Weeders, Power Reapers and Power Tillers ranging from 5 HP (3.7 KW) to 16 HP (11.8 KW).

