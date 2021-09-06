Strides Pharma Science allots 54,700 equity shares under ESOP

Strides Pharma Science has allotted 54,700 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each to the eligible employees who have exercised their stock options under Strides ESOP 2016 Plan.

Consequent to above, the paid-up share capital of the Company has increased from Rs. 89,72,27,140/- consisting of 8,97,22,714 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each to Rs. 89,77,74,140/- consisting of 8,97,77,414 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each.

