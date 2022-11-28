Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Patna

JUST IN
Bharti Airtel announced the launch of its cutting edge 5G services in Patna. Airtel 5G Plus services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the roll out. Customers with 5G enabled devices will enjoy high speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the roll out is more widespread.

Currently operational at Patna Sahib Gurudwara, Patna Railway Station, Dak Bunglow, Maurya Lok, Bailey Road, Boring Road, City Centre Mall, Patliputra Industrial Area and few other select locations. Airtel will augment its network making its services available across the city in due course of time. Airtel 5G Plus service is also available at Patna airport, making it the first airport in the state to enjoy ultrafast 5G service.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, November 28 2022. 14:48 IST

