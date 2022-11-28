Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Patna

-

Currently operational at Patna Sahib Gurudwara, Patna Railway Station, Dak Bunglow, Maurya Lok, Bailey Road, Boring Road, City Centre Mall, Patliputra Industrial Area and few other select locations. Airtel will augment its network making its services available across the city in due course of time. Airtel 5G Plus service is also available at Patna airport, making it the first airport in the state to enjoy ultrafast 5G service.
