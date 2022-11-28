Aditya Birla Group venture 'TMRW' partners with 8 Digital-First lifestyle brands

-
-
TMRW, an Aditya Birla Group venture, today announced partnership with 8 Digital-First lifestyle brands.
These partnerships with the new-age founders have been struck within few months of the launch of the venture. TMRW is on a path to create a leading technology-led Digital First 'House of Brands' business over the next several years.
With these 8 brands on board, TMRW has achieved a revenue run-rate of Rs 700 crore + and is on a path to cross an annual revenue rate of Rs 1500 crore + in the next 12 months.
TMRW has established a strong D2C portfolio across multiple large and growing sub-categories across these 8 brands:
1. Women's Western Wear (Berrylush): Style forward, fast fashion brand for Gen-Z women
2. Casual & Expressive Wear (Bewakoof): India's largest D2C fashion brand in expressive & casual wear for Gen-Z / Millennials led by various pop culture & fandom trends
3 Women's Casual & Western Wear (Juneberry): Emerging fashion forward brand for Women focusing on casual wear occasions
4. Teen's Occasion Wear (Natilene): Western Wear Brand for Teen Girls
5. Kid's Wear (Nauti Nati): Premier Kid's Occasion Wear Brand for Girls & Boys
6. Athleisure & Active Wear (Nobero): Youth focused D2C brand for active consumers. Trendy yet minimalistic products for fashion and functionality
7. Casual & Denim Wear (Urbano): Leading Denim lifestyle brand offering quality and fashion at affordable price points
8. Casual Wear & Fast Fashion (Veirdo): Fast Fashion brand in casual wear and streetwear for young men and women.
