Aditya Birla Group venture 'TMRW' partners with 8 Digital-First lifestyle brands

TMRW, an Aditya Birla Group venture, today announced partnership with 8 Digital-First lifestyle brands.

These partnerships with the new-age founders have been struck within few months of the launch of the venture. TMRW is on a path to create a leading technology-led Digital First 'House of Brands' business over the next several years.

With these 8 brands on board, TMRW has achieved a revenue run-rate of Rs 700 crore + and is on a path to cross an annual revenue rate of Rs 1500 crore + in the next 12 months.

TMRW has established a strong D2C portfolio across multiple large and growing sub-categories across these 8 brands:

1. Women's Western Wear (Berrylush): Style forward, fast fashion brand for Gen-Z women

2. Casual & Expressive Wear (Bewakoof): India's largest D2C fashion brand in expressive & casual wear for Gen-Z / Millennials led by various pop culture & fandom trends

3 Women's Casual & Western Wear (Juneberry): Emerging fashion forward brand for Women focusing on casual wear occasions

4. Teen's Occasion Wear (Natilene): Western Wear Brand for Teen Girls

5. Kid's Wear (Nauti Nati): Premier Kid's Occasion Wear Brand for Girls & Boys

6. Athleisure & Active Wear (Nobero): Youth focused D2C brand for active consumers. Trendy yet minimalistic products for fashion and functionality

7. Casual & Denim Wear (Urbano): Leading Denim lifestyle brand offering quality and fashion at affordable price points

8. Casual Wear & Fast Fashion (Veirdo): Fast Fashion brand in casual wear and streetwear for young men and women.

