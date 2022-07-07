NIIT Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Responsive Industries Ltd, Pricol Ltd and GMM Pfaudler Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 July 2022.

NIIT Ltd lost 3.44% to Rs 400.1 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 25721 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22600 shares in the past one month.

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd tumbled 3.35% to Rs 1493.4. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4697 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3285 shares in the past one month.

Responsive Industries Ltd crashed 2.94% to Rs 148.45. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 36507 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25790 shares in the past one month.

Pricol Ltd corrected 2.88% to Rs 136.45. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 73822 shares in the past one month.

GMM Pfaudler Ltd fell 2.80% to Rs 4200.05. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3524 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2217 shares in the past one month.

