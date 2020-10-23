Sobha Ltd Slides 2.96%

Sobha Ltd has added 27.82% over last one month compared to 11.74% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 8.14% rise in the SENSEX

Sobha Ltd lost 2.96% today to trade at Rs 299.8. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is down 0.38% to quote at 1864.72. The index is up 11.74 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Oberoi Realty Ltd decreased 2.09% and Brigade Enterprises Ltd lost 1.78% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went down 8.19 % over last one year compared to the 4.39% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Sobha Ltd has added 27.82% over last one month compared to 11.74% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 8.14% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 7034 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 37869 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 468 on 07 Nov 2019. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 117.9 on 30 Mar 2020.

