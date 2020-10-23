TCS launches blockchain quality engineering services suite

TCS has introduced a composite quality engineering (QE) service for blockchain applications called TCS Blockchain QE Services.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 22 October 2020. Shares of TCS shed 0.17% to settle at Rs 2,670.80 yesterday.

TCS Blockchain QE Services combines smart contract auditing with cloud deployment design, API audits, and usability testing to help enterprises safeguard against security, privacy, and reliability threats.

Leveraging the experience and capabilities of TCS' Quality Engineering and Transformation Platform Services, the new services cater to applications over a wide range of blockchain platforms. The offering reimagines testing by leveraging innovative methods from the proven Quality Engineering Platform ecosystem.

TCS provides smart contract testing services as part of this offering to thwart vulnerabilities in the business logic codified in smart contracts. It can also ring fence the entire blockchain solution at protocol and ecosystem level to ensure safety and security of enterprise applications.

TCS' Blockchain Services offers blockchain advisory, consulting and technology implementation services. It is developing various platform solutions to drive blockchain adoption amongst enterprises across multiple industries. TCS' Quality Engineering & Transformation unit (TCS QET) offers next-gen platform services and assurance offerings powered by artificial intelligence, machine learning and advanced automation to transform enterprises from a QA to QE landscape.

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions.

