SBI Card slips after Q2 PAT tumbles 46% YoY

SBI Cards and Payment Services slumped 3.95% to Rs 859.40 after the company's consolidated net profit slumped 46% to Rs 206.14 crore in Q2 September 2020 from Rs 381 crore registered in the same period last year.

Total income stood at Rs 2,512.72 in Q2 September 2020, rising 5.75% from Rs 2,376.20 crore in Q2 September 2019. Profit before tax (PBT) came at Rs 278.18 crore, tumbling 44.5% from Rs 501.79 crore registered in the corresponding period last year. Total tax expense fell 40.3% year on year to Rs 72.03 crore in Q2 September 2020. The result was announced during market hours today, 22 October 2020.

Net profit was dented after company's impairment losses & bad debts grew by 162% to Rs 862 crore in Q2 September 2020 from Q2 September 2019. The company said management overlay provision created of Rs 268 crore in Q2 September 2020 while total management overlay provision is at Rs 758 crore.

Pre-provision earnings increased by 37.2% to Rs 1,140 crore for Q2 FY21 from Rs 831 Cr for Q2 FY20. Card-in-force grew by 16% to 1.10 crore as September 2020 from 0.95 crore in September 2019. Spends stood at Rs 29,590 crore in Q2FY21 versus Rs 33,176 crore for Q2FY20. Market share Q2 FY21 (available till August): card-in-force stood at 18.7% (Q2 FY20:18.0%) and spends was at 20.5% (Q2 FY20:18.6%).

Receivables grew by 4% to Rs 23,978 crore as of Q2 FY21 versus Rs 23,038 crore as of Q2FY20. On the asset quality front, gross non-performing assets were at 4.29% of gross advances as on 30 September 2020 as against 2.33% as on 30 September 2019. The company's capital adequacy ratio stood at 25.3% in Q2 September 2020 from 19% in Q2 September 2019.

New accounts volume has increased to 688K accounts in Q2 FY21 compared to 288K in Q1 FY21. The sourcing has been steadily picking up pace and in the month of September 2020 the daily average new accounts acquisition was at 98% of pre-COVID levels. Retail spends in Q2 FY21 have increased by about 50% as compared to Q1 FY21. Retail spend for Q2FY21 is at 90% of pre-Covid (December 2019-February 2020) levels.

SBI Cards and Payment Services (SBI Card) is a non-banking financial company that offers extensive credit card portfolio to individual cardholders and corporate clients which includes lifestyle, rewards, travel & fuel and banking partnerships cards along with corporate cards covering all major cardholders' segments in terms of income profile and lifestyle.

