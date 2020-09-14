JUST IN
Solara Active Pharma Sciences allots 3.60 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Solara Active Pharma Sciences has allotted 3,60,000 equity shares against the Solara Employee Stock Option Plan 2018.

Consequent to the said allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Company will increase from Rs. 35,46,32,670 consisting of 3,54,63,267 equity shares of Rs. 10 each to Rs. 35,82,32,670 consisting of 3,58,23,267 equity shares of Rs. 10 each.

First Published: Mon, September 14 2020. 13:23 IST

