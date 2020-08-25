JUST IN
Som Datt Finance Corporation standalone net profit rises 500.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 140.00% to Rs 0.24 crore

Net profit of Som Datt Finance Corporation rose 500.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 140.00% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.240.10 140 OPM %70.8320.00 -PBDT0.170.02 750 PBT0.170.02 750 NP0.120.02 500

