Som Datt Finance Corporation standalone net profit rises 500.00% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Som Datt Finance Corporation standalone net profit rises 11.11% in the March 2020 quarter
Power Finance Corporation to avail services of Fitch and Moody's
Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd Spurts 4.9%, S&P BSE Finance index Gains 1.47%
Power Finance Corporation consolidated net profit rises 22.80% in the June 2020 quarter
Power Finance Corporation standalone net profit rises 22.91% in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales rise 140.00% to Rs 0.24 croreNet profit of Som Datt Finance Corporation rose 500.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 140.00% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.240.10 140 OPM %70.8320.00 -PBDT0.170.02 750 PBT0.170.02 750 NP0.120.02 500
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU