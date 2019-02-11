Som Distilleries & Breweries consolidated net profit rises 13.80% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Sales rise 30.14% to Rs 85.02 crore

Net profit of Som Distilleries & Breweries rose 13.80% to Rs 4.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 30.14% to Rs 85.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 65.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales85.0265.33 30 OPM %13.7817.34 -PBDT8.819.25 -5 PBT6.428.06 -20 NP4.373.84 14

First Published: Mon, February 11 2019. 14:48 IST

