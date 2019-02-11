Sri Krishna Constructions (India) standalone net profit declines 38.54% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 220.53% to Rs 4.84 croreNet profit of Sri Krishna Constructions (India) declined 38.54% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 220.53% to Rs 4.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales4.841.51 221 OPM %4.7577.48 -PBDT0.170.99 -83 PBT0.160.96 -83 NP0.590.96 -39
