JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Haryana Capfin standalone net profit rises 22.22% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Som Distilleries & Breweries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 10.52 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 66.12% to Rs 148.51 crore

Net profit of Som Distilleries & Breweries reported to Rs 10.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 1.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 66.12% to Rs 148.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 89.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales148.5189.40 66 OPM %11.436.28 -PBDT16.023.10 417 PBT11.74-1.13 LP NP10.52-1.13 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, January 24 2023. 16:24 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU