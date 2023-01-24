Som Distilleries & Breweries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 10.52 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 66.12% to Rs 148.51 crore

Net profit of Som Distilleries & Breweries reported to Rs 10.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 1.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 66.12% to Rs 148.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 89.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.148.5189.4011.436.2816.023.1011.74-1.1310.52-1.13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)