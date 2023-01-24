Som Distilleries & Breweries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 10.52 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Som Distilleries & Breweries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 8.25 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Som Distilleries & Breweries receives upgrade in credit ratings
Board of Som Distilleries & Breweries reviews expansion plans
Board of Som Distilleries & Breweries approves raising equity capital
Som Distilleries gains on contract manufacturing deal with Radico Khaitan
-
Sales rise 66.12% to Rs 148.51 croreNet profit of Som Distilleries & Breweries reported to Rs 10.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 1.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 66.12% to Rs 148.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 89.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales148.5189.40 66 OPM %11.436.28 -PBDT16.023.10 417 PBT11.74-1.13 LP NP10.52-1.13 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU