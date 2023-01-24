Sterling Green Woods reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.45 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 101.89% to Rs 1.07 croreNet Loss of Sterling Green Woods reported to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 101.89% to Rs 1.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.070.53 102 OPM %-3.74-7.55 -PBDT-0.32-0.11 -191 PBT-0.45-0.25 -80 NP-0.45-0.25 -80
