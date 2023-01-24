Haryana Capfin standalone net profit rises 22.22% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 11.11% to Rs 0.30 crore

Net profit of Haryana Capfin rose 22.22% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 11.11% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.300.2753.3344.440.160.120.160.120.110.09

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)