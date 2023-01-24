Haryana Capfin standalone net profit rises 22.22% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 11.11% to Rs 0.30 croreNet profit of Haryana Capfin rose 22.22% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 11.11% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.300.27 11 OPM %53.3344.44 -PBDT0.160.12 33 PBT0.160.12 33 NP0.110.09 22
