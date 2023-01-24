Apollo Pipes standalone net profit declines 57.22% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 24.01% to Rs 236.68 crore

Net profit of Apollo Pipes declined 57.22% to Rs 4.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 24.01% to Rs 236.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 190.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.236.68190.856.7911.3314.0322.046.6115.394.8611.36

