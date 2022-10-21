Som Distilleries & Breweries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 8.25 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Som Distilleries & Breweries consolidated net profit rises 72.70% in the March 2022 quarter
Som Distilleries & Breweries reports standalone net profit of Rs 15.86 crore in the June 2022 quarter
Som Distilleries & Breweries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 25.66 crore in the June 2022 quarter
Som Distilleries & Breweries receives upgrade in credit ratings
Hero MotoCorp, Biocon, Jain Irrigation in spotlight
-
Sales rise 89.18% to Rs 146.52 croreNet profit of Som Distilleries & Breweries reported to Rs 8.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 2.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 89.18% to Rs 146.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 77.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales146.5277.45 89 OPM %11.795.99 -PBDT14.561.73 742 PBT10.27-2.50 LP NP8.25-2.50 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU