Som Distilleries & Breweries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 8.25 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Som Distilleries & Breweries reported to Rs 8.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 2.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 89.18% to Rs 146.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 77.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales146.5277.45 89 OPM %11.795.99 -PBDT14.561.73 742 PBT10.27-2.50 LP NP8.25-2.50 LP

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 08:54 IST

