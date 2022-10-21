Som Distilleries & Breweries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 8.25 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 89.18% to Rs 146.52 crore

Net profit of Som Distilleries & Breweries reported to Rs 8.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 2.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 89.18% to Rs 146.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 77.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.146.5277.4511.795.9914.561.7310.27-2.508.25-2.50

