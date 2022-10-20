Fervent Synergies standalone net profit rises 66.67% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 8.00% to Rs 0.23 croreNet profit of Fervent Synergies rose 66.67% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 8.00% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.230.25 -8 OPM %34.7820.00 -PBDT0.080.05 60 PBT0.070.04 75 NP0.050.03 67
