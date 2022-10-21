Seacoast Shipping Services consolidated net profit declines 34.18% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 52.87% to Rs 109.99 croreNet profit of Seacoast Shipping Services declined 34.18% to Rs 3.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 52.87% to Rs 109.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 71.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales109.9971.95 53 OPM %5.1611.51 -PBDT5.268.04 -35 PBT5.268.04 -35 NP3.895.91 -34
