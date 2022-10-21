Seacoast Shipping Services consolidated net profit declines 34.18% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 52.87% to Rs 109.99 crore

Net profit of Seacoast Shipping Services declined 34.18% to Rs 3.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 52.87% to Rs 109.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 71.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.109.9971.955.1611.515.268.045.268.043.895.91

