Wipro appoints Suzanne Dann as CEO of Americas 2 Strategic Market Unit
Business Standard

Seacoast Shipping Services consolidated net profit declines 34.18% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 52.87% to Rs 109.99 crore

Net profit of Seacoast Shipping Services declined 34.18% to Rs 3.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 52.87% to Rs 109.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 71.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales109.9971.95 53 OPM %5.1611.51 -PBDT5.268.04 -35 PBT5.268.04 -35 NP3.895.91 -34

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 08:54 IST

