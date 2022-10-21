Zensar Technologies consolidated net profit declines 39.83% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 17.51% to Rs 1234.60 croreNet profit of Zensar Technologies declined 39.83% to Rs 56.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 94.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 17.51% to Rs 1234.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1050.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1234.601050.60 18 OPM %8.5415.34 -PBDT126.30175.40 -28 PBT77.10128.60 -40 NP56.8094.40 -40
