JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Wipro appoints Suzanne Dann as CEO of Americas 2 Strategic Market Unit
Business Standard

Zensar Technologies consolidated net profit declines 39.83% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 17.51% to Rs 1234.60 crore

Net profit of Zensar Technologies declined 39.83% to Rs 56.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 94.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 17.51% to Rs 1234.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1050.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1234.601050.60 18 OPM %8.5415.34 -PBDT126.30175.40 -28 PBT77.10128.60 -40 NP56.8094.40 -40

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 08:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU