Zensar Technologies consolidated net profit declines 39.83% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Zensar Technologies declined 39.83% to Rs 56.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 94.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 17.51% to Rs 1234.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1050.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

