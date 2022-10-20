Lakshmi Machine Works consolidated net profit rises 139.60% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 50.91% to Rs 1211.90 croreNet profit of Lakshmi Machine Works rose 139.60% to Rs 104.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 43.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 50.91% to Rs 1211.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 803.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1211.90803.07 51 OPM %9.908.22 -PBDT162.6380.56 102 PBT144.0965.81 119 NP104.3043.53 140
