Sonal Adhesives reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.28 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 61.29% to Rs 21.08 croreNet profit of Sonal Adhesives reported to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 1.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 61.29% to Rs 21.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 13.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales21.0813.07 61 OPM %-0.33-12.78 -PBDT0.48-1.34 LP PBT0.34-1.51 LP NP0.28-1.14 LP
