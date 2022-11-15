JUST IN
Consecutive Investments & Trading Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2022 quarter
CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 7.48% to Rs 52.04 crore

Net loss of CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 7.48% to Rs 52.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 56.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales52.0456.25 -7 OPM %12.617.84 -PBDT1.961.91 3 PBT-0.110.34 PL NP-0.100.33 PL

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

