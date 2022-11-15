Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.03 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 98.10% to Rs 0.04 croreNet profit of Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation reported to Rs 1.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 98.10% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.042.11 -98 OPM %-225.00-153.08 -PBDT0.62-1.72 LP PBT0.61-1.73 LP NP1.03-0.54 LP
