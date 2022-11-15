JUST IN
Consecutive Investments & Trading Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Alembic consolidated net profit declines 4.02% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 89.28% to Rs 37.42 crore

Net profit of Alembic declined 4.02% to Rs 115.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 120.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 89.28% to Rs 37.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 19.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales37.4219.77 89 OPM %29.5015.43 -PBDT70.0084.08 -17 PBT68.3382.93 -18 NP115.33120.16 -4

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 08:24 IST

