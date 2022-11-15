Alembic consolidated net profit declines 4.02% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 89.28% to Rs 37.42 crore

Net profit of Alembic declined 4.02% to Rs 115.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 120.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 89.28% to Rs 37.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 19.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

