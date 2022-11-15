Setco Automotive reports consolidated net loss of Rs 43.87 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Setco Automotive reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.96 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Nifty above 17,950; Sensex gains 598 pts; auto stocks rise for 5th day
Indices trade with minor cuts; Nifty hovers below 18,150
Benchmarks trade with modest losses; Nifty below 17,150
ICRA reaffirms ratings of Sterling Tools
-
Sales rise 30.56% to Rs 115.74 croreNet Loss of Setco Automotive reported to Rs 43.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 136.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 30.56% to Rs 115.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 88.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales115.7488.65 31 OPM %1.17-24.58 -PBDT-34.9311.01 PL PBT-43.961.82 PL NP-43.87-136.38 68
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU