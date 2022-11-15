Setco Automotive reports consolidated net loss of Rs 43.87 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 30.56% to Rs 115.74 crore

Net Loss of Setco Automotive reported to Rs 43.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 136.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 30.56% to Rs 115.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 88.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.115.7488.651.17-24.58-34.9311.01-43.961.82-43.87-136.38

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)