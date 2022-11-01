IDFC First Bank allots 1 cr equity shares under ESOS

-
In order to exercise the aforesaid stock options, V.
Vaidyanathan, MD & CEO, has availed an ESOS loan by creating a pledge on 1,50,00,000 equity shares of the Bank held by him.
With the aforesaid allotment, the shareholding of V. Vaidyanathan in the Bank has increased from 2,30,07,117 equity shares to 3,30,07,117 equity shares.
