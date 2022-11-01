JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Indian Bank revises benchmark lending rates

IDFC First Bank receives affirmation in credit ratings
Business Standard

IDFC First Bank allots 1 cr equity shares under ESOS

Capital Market 

IDFC First Bank has allotted 1,00,00,000 equity shares to V. Vaidyanathan, MD & CEO, upon exercise of stock options vested with him under the Employee Stock Option Scheme of the Bank.

In order to exercise the aforesaid stock options, V.

Vaidyanathan, MD & CEO, has availed an ESOS loan by creating a pledge on 1,50,00,000 equity shares of the Bank held by him.

With the aforesaid allotment, the shareholding of V. Vaidyanathan in the Bank has increased from 2,30,07,117 equity shares to 3,30,07,117 equity shares.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, November 01 2022. 20:29 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU