IDFC First Bank receives affirmation in credit ratings

IDFC First Bank announced that CRISIL Ratings (CRISIL) have re-affirmed its 'CRISIL AA' rating on the Tier II Bonds (Under Basel III) of IDFC FIRST Bank (Bank) amounting to Rs 5,000 crore and revised the outlook from 'Stable' to 'Positive'.

CRISIL has also re-affirmed 'CRISIL A1+' rating on the Bank's existing Certificate of Deposits amounting to Rs 45,000 crore.

