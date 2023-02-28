South India Paper gallops as board OKs 45-cr preferential issue

South India Paper Mills rallied 5.13% to Rs 119.85 after the board approved issue of equity shares aggregating to Rs 45 crore to non promoters on a preferential basis through private placement.

The paper manufacturer will issue 37.5 lakh equity shares having face value of Rs 10 each for cash at a price of Rs 121 each.

The shareholder's approval for aforementioned issuance will be taken on 23 March 2023, said the company.

South India Paper Mills is a paper manufacturing company. Its net profit declined 11.6% to Rs 4.18 crore on 33.3% jump in net sales to Rs 84.79 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)