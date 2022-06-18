South Indian Bank hikes MCLR rate by 10-15 bps

The private lender announced an increase in marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) by 10-15 basis points across different tenors, effective from 20 June 2022.The overnight MCLR increased from 7.70% to 7.80%, an increase of 10 basis points. MCLR for one month rose from 7.75% to 7.85%, a 10 basis point hike. The interest rate on the three month MCLR was raised from 7.80% to 7.95%, a 15 basis point hike, followed by the six month MCLR rate increased from 7.95% to 8.05%, a 10 basis point increase. The one year MCLR rate was raised from 8.20% to 8.35%, a 15 basis point increase. The revised rates will be effective from 20 June 2022.
South Indian Bank is a major private sector bank headquartered at Thrissur in Kerala, India. It reported a net profit of Rs 272.04 crore in Q4 FY22, steeply higher than net profit of Rs 6.79 crore in Q4 FY21. Total income declined 14.1% YoY to Rs 1,839.38 crore during the quarter.
Shares of South Indian Bank closed 0.66% lower to end at Rs 7.54 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU