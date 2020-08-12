Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency standalone net profit declines 34.29% in the June 2020 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 77.36% to Rs 0.48 croreNet profit of Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency declined 34.29% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 77.36% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.482.12 -77 OPM %27.0830.66 -PBDT0.540.99 -45 PBT0.510.94 -46 NP0.460.70 -34
