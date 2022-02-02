Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd, TV18 Broadcast Ltd, Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd and Vodafone Idea Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 February 2022.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd spiked 15.97% to Rs 391.45 at 11:51 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.26 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23790 shares in the past one month.

Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd soared 10.69% to Rs 78.15. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.17 lakh shares in the past one month.

TV18 Broadcast Ltd surged 8.81% to Rs 61.75. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 17.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16.97 lakh shares in the past one month.

Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd advanced 8.71% to Rs 263.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 34950 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11875 shares in the past one month.

Vodafone Idea Ltd spurt 8.70% to Rs 11.62. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 700.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 552.98 lakh shares in the past one month.

