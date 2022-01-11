Spandana Sphoorty Financial to raise upto Rs 300 cr from promoter, Kanchenjunga

-
ALSO READ
Board of Jindal Steel & Power approves fund raising up to USD 1 bn
Adani Ports allots fixes rate senior unsecured notes of USD 750 mn
Adani Ports to raise US$ 750 million via fixed rate senior unsecured notes issuance
Torrent Power acquires 50 MW Solar Power Plant
Reliance Industries raises USD 4 billion via issuance of senior unsecured notes
-
Spandana Sphoorty Financial on 10 Jan. approved the proposal of raising of funds by way of issuance of securities through private offerings and/or qualified institutions placement or other permissible mode, in one or more tranches, upto Rs 300 crore.
Meanwhile, Nitin Agrawal, the interim CEO of Spandana Sphoorty Financial, announced that one of their promoters viz., Kanchenjunga, indicated its in-principle interest to infuse up to Rs 300 crore as capital, subject to agreement on commercial terms (including instrument, timing, pricing and other terms) and receipt of necessary regulatory approvals. The company will separately evaluate this and write back with further updates, if any.
On 5 January 2022, Spandana Sphoorty Financial had intimated regarding its plans to consider a proposal for fund raising through further issue of securities through public and/ or private offerings including qualified institutions placement or other permissible mode under the applicable laws and/ or any combination thereof, in one or more tranches.
The NBFC reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 57.9 crore in Q2 FY22 as against a consolidated net profit of Rs 66.7 crore reported in Q2 FY21. Total revenue from operations increased 14.7% to Rs 395.60 crore in Q2 FY22 from Rs 344.80 crore registered in Q2 FY21.
Shares of Spandana Sphoorty Financial slipped 0.09% to Rs 394.60 on BSE. Spandana Sphoorty Financial is a rural-focused non-banking financial company and a microfinance lender (NBFC-MFI) with a geographically diversified presence in India.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU