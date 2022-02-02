Maruti Suzuki record total production of 1,61,383 units in Jan

The car major said its total production rose 0.25% to 1,61,383 units in January 2022 compared with 1,60,975 units in January 2021.However, the company's total production rose 6.15% as against 152,029 units produced in December 2021.
While the production of passenger vehicles rose 0.79% to 1,57,668 units, production of light commercial vehicles fell 18.10% to 3,715 units in January 2022 over January 2020.
The company stated that, "The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles during the month."
Maruti Suzuki India recorded 48% decline in net profit to Rs 1,011.3 crore on as net sales remained flat at Rs 22,187.6 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.
The car major recorded total sales of 1,54,379 units in January 2022, down 3.96% as against 1,60,752 units sold in January 2021.
Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase and sale of motor vehicles, components and spare parts (automobiles).
The scrip lost 0.42% to currently trade at Rs 8,558.25 on BSE.
