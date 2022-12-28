JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM Â» Companies Â» News

Benchmarks end with small losses; Nifty settles at 18,122.50; Titan jumps 3%
Business Standard

Tata Power Renewable Energy to set up 255 MW hybrid power project in Karnataka

Capital Market 

Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL), a subsidiary of Tata Power has received the "Letter of Award" (LoA) from Tata Power Delhi Distribution (Tata Power -DDL), a joint venture of Tata Power and the Govt. of NCT of Delhi, for setting up a 255 MW hybrid (wind and solar) power project in Karnataka.

The project will be commissioned within 24 months from the PPA execution date. The letter was awarded through an e-reverse auction. The power generated from the project will be supplied to Tata Power- DDL, which supplies electricity to a populace of over 7 million in North Delhi. â€¯The letter indicates the current capacity bifurcation as 85MW solar and 170MW wind power with the green-shoe option of additional capacity of 85MW solar and 170MW wind. â€¯

With this win, the total renewables capacity of TPREL reaches 6,048 MW with an installed capacity of 3,884 MW (Solar - 2,956 MW & Wind - 928 MW) and 2,164 MW under various stages of implementation.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, December 28 2022. 17:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU