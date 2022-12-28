Tata Power Renewable Energy to set up 255 MW hybrid power project in Karnataka

-
ALSO READ
India Needs To Create Integrated Ecosystem For Renewable Energy Sector, Says Piyush Goyal
JSW Energy spurts after subsidiary inks MoU with Maharashtra govt. to set up 960 MW hydro pump storage
Adtech Systems standalone net profit rises 255.68% in the September 2022 quarter
Sensex slips 255 pts, consumer durables shares decline
Adani Green Energy commissions 660 MW world's largest wind-solar hybrid power plant
-
Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL), a subsidiary of Tata Power has received the "Letter of Award" (LoA) from Tata Power Delhi Distribution (Tata Power -DDL), a joint venture of Tata Power and the Govt. of NCT of Delhi, for setting up a 255 MW hybrid (wind and solar) power project in Karnataka.
The project will be commissioned within 24 months from the PPA execution date. The letter was awarded through an e-reverse auction. The power generated from the project will be supplied to Tata Power- DDL, which supplies electricity to a populace of over 7 million in North Delhi. â€¯The letter indicates the current capacity bifurcation as 85MW solar and 170MW wind power with the green-shoe option of additional capacity of 85MW solar and 170MW wind. â€¯
With this win, the total renewables capacity of TPREL reaches 6,048 MW with an installed capacity of 3,884 MW (Solar - 2,956 MW & Wind - 928 MW) and 2,164 MW under various stages of implementation.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU