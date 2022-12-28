Tata Power Renewable Energy to set up 255 MW hybrid power project in Karnataka

Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL), a subsidiary of Tata Power has received the "Letter of Award" (LoA) from Tata Power Delhi Distribution (Tata Power -DDL), a joint venture of Tata Power and the Govt. of NCT of Delhi, for setting up a 255 MW hybrid (wind and solar) power project in Karnataka.

The project will be commissioned within 24 months from the PPA execution date. The letter was awarded through an e-reverse auction. The power generated from the project will be supplied to Tata Power- DDL, which supplies electricity to a populace of over 7 million in North Delhi. â€¯The letter indicates the current capacity bifurcation as 85MW solar and 170MW wind power with the green-shoe option of additional capacity of 85MW solar and 170MW wind. â€¯

With this win, the total renewables capacity of TPREL reaches 6,048 MW with an installed capacity of 3,884 MW (Solar - 2,956 MW & Wind - 928 MW) and 2,164 MW under various stages of implementation.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)