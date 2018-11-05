Speciality Restaurants reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.22 crore in the September 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Indokem reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.47 crore in the March 2018 quarter
Batliboi reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.40 crore in the June 2018 quarter
Raymond reports standalone net loss of Rs 13.28 crore in the June 2018 quarter
RSD Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.54 crore in the March 2018 quarter
Wintac reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.13 crore in the June 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 17.51% to Rs 84.97 croreNet Loss of Speciality Restaurants reported to Rs 2.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against net loss of Rs 8.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 17.51% to Rs 84.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 72.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales84.9772.31 18 OPM %3.240.47 -PBDT4.772.44 95 PBT-2.22-7.78 71 NP-2.22-8.57 74
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU