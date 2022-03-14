Speira selects Wipro as its technology partner

Wipro announced that Speira, a leading global aluminium rolling and recycling company, has chosen Wipro as their technology partner.

Speira was formed in 2021 when Norsk Hydro Group entered into an agreement to sell its Rolling business to KPS Capital Partners.

Speira operates seven manufacturing facilities and an R&D center across Germany and Norway. Over the next five years, Wipro will work to strengthen the technology infrastructure and cybersecurity requirements of Speira as it embarks on a journey guided by a three-pronged focus centered on sustainability, innovation, and new product development.

Speira's journey, supported by technology solutions from Wipro, builds on more than one century of aluminium rolling and recycling experience and technical expertise.

