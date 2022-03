Board of Hindustan Foods approves allotment of 13.50 lakh equity shares

At meeting held on 14 March 2022

The Board of Hindustan Foods at its meeting held on 14 March 2022 has approved the issuance and allotment of 13,50,460 fully paid equity shares of Rs 10 each at par to the shareholders of Avalon Cosmetics (the demerged company) and ATC Beverages (the transferor company) as per the share exchange ratio provided in scheme of arrangement and amalgamation.

Consequently, w.e.f 14 March 2022, the paid up equity share capital of the company stands increased to Rs. 22,54,85,380 consisting of 2,25,48,538 equity shares of Rs 10 each.

