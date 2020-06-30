Spenta International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 46.13% to Rs 7.17 crore

Net loss of Spenta International reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 46.13% to Rs 7.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 47.35% to Rs 1.19 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 18.35% to Rs 36.12 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 44.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

7.1713.3136.1244.249.3412.7011.2114.510.311.032.784.790.020.741.643.21-0.070.491.192.26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)