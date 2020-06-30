Softsol India consolidated net profit rises 15.61% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 4.95% to Rs 11.32 crore

Net profit of Softsol India rose 15.61% to Rs 2.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.95% to Rs 11.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 28.82% to Rs 6.75 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.81% to Rs 44.56 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 46.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

11.3211.9144.5646.8115.3712.8514.6511.343.663.4711.8510.032.482.889.137.722.001.736.755.24

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)