Softsol India consolidated net profit rises 15.61% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 4.95% to Rs 11.32 croreNet profit of Softsol India rose 15.61% to Rs 2.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.95% to Rs 11.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 28.82% to Rs 6.75 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.81% to Rs 44.56 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 46.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales11.3211.91 -5 44.5646.81 -5 OPM %15.3712.85 -14.6511.34 - PBDT3.663.47 5 11.8510.03 18 PBT2.482.88 -14 9.137.72 18 NP2.001.73 16 6.755.24 29
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU